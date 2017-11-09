US slams World Bank lending to rich countries like China

WASHINGTON: World Bank lending to countries like China that are rich enough to finance their own development hurts poor countries that need help, a senior US Treasury official said on Wednesday (Nov 8).

David Malpass, Treasury's under secretary for International Affairs, cited China as a prime example of the practice, as the World Bank's biggest borrower with US$2.4 billion in loans this year.

The Trump administration will push the World Bank to move countries towards graduation, as their economies grow and they are able to access private sources of financing, he told a House sub-committee.

"Many graduation-eligible countries, even those with strong market access, have continued to demand (World Bank) financing," he said in prepared testimony. "Adherence to the graduation policy has progressively weakened."

Malpass said that since 2009, countries eligible for graduation from World Bank aid have received, on average, 40 per cent of the institution's lending. Currently 25 countries have incomes above the graduation threshold, and six are considered high income, exceeding US$12,475 per capita.

In addition, the World Bank has failed to follow its own guidance and pursue discussions with countries ready to graduate, to phase them out of the lending programme.

"Treasury has not found these graduation discussions to be serious or meaningful," he said. "We have strenuously argued for a more rigorous, transparent, and rules-based process."

He acknowledged that lending to richer countries helps the quality of the institution's portfolio, but said, "We think the World Bank can do a better job meeting its commitments to poorer countries while still pursuing a financially-sound business model."

"An overriding objective for the administration is to ensure the World Bank is directing its resources to the people who need them most in the countries with the least access to private capital."

Malpass, who was a senior economic advisor to President Donald Trump during his election campaign, also raised concerns about China slowing the pace of its economic reforms.

While Beijing has made some progress in promoting consumption and addressing financial sector risk, he said, the US is "concerned that the liberalisation seems to have slowed or reversed."

"China's unfair trading practices are unsustainable and harmful to the growth and prosperity of the US and many other nations," he said.

"The administration is committed to achieving a fair and reciprocal trading and investment relationship with China, including through market-based reforms."