US steel national security study to be completed soon: Ross

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Thursday that a national security review of the U.S. steel industry would be completed "very, very soon" and will seek to protect the interests of both domestic steel producers and consumers.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross sits for an interview in his office in Washington, U.S. May 9, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Ross told a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing that the study could recommend three kinds of actions: imposing tariffs above the current, country-specific anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on certain steel products, imposing quotas limiting the volume of imports and a hybrid "tariff-rate quota" option that would include quotas on specific products with new tariffs for imports above those levels.

