U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday as investors' jitters over North Korea's latest missile test eased and focus shifted to a clutch of economic data.

REUTERS: U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday as investors' jitters over North Korea's latest missile test eased and focus shifted to a clutch of economic data.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)