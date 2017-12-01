US stocks end at records, Dow closes above 24,000 for first time

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP)
NEW YORK: The Dow finished above 24,000 points for the first time on Thursday (Nov 30), surging with the S&P 500 to fresh records as the Senate tax cut plan moved closer to passage.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 331.67 points (1.39 per cent) to 24,272.35.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 21.51 points (0.82 per cent) to close at 2,647.58, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 49.58 points (0.73 per cent) to 6,873.97, falling short of its prior record.

Source: AFP/de

