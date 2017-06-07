US stocks fall ahead of British vote

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks retreated on Tuesday (Jun 6) amid investor caution ahead of this week's British general election and congressional testimony from fired former FBI chief James Comey.

Analysts said the trend in the US market was part of a pullback in most global bourses because of the potential impact of the those events, both of which happen Thursday.

"The market might be a little on edge" ahead of Thursday, said Bill Lynch, director of investment at Hinsdale Associates, who added that there was little significant economic data for the market to focus on Tuesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 47.81 points (0.23 per cent) to close at 21,136.23.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 6.77 points (0.28 per cent) to end the session at 2,429.33, and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index also fell 20.63 points (0.33 per cent) to finish at 6,275.06.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Among blue-chip companies, Boeing, McDonald's, Nike and Wal-Mart Stores lost one percent or more. But oil producers ExxonMobil and Chevron gained 1.4 per cent and 1.0 per cent, respectively, as oil prices advanced.

Gold producers Freeport-McMoRan and Barrick Gold jumped 3.8 per cent and 5.3 per cent as gold prices rose.

Macy's sank 8.2 per cent after executives warned at an investor day of lower profit margins in the current quarter and year. Other retailers also were pulled lower, including Target, which lost 1.9 per cent and Nordstrom, which tumbled 3.6 per cent.