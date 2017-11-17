US stocks jump as House passes tax cut, Nasdaq hits record

Jianpu Technology's co founder and CEO Daqing Ye (2nd right) rings the New York Stock Exchange opening bell on Nov 16, 2017, as part of the company's IPO celebration. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
NEW YORK: Wall Street cheered the House of Representative's passage of the Republican tax cut plan on Thursday (Nov 16), pushing US stocks higher and lifting the Nasdaq to a fresh record.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 87.08 points (1.30 per cent) to end the session at 6,793.29, eclipsing its Nov 8 record by about three points.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 187.08 points (0.80 per cent) to 23,458.36, while the broad-based S&P 500 gained 21.02 points (0.82 per cent) to 2,585.64.

