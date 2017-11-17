US stocks jump as House passes tax cut, Nasdaq hits record

NEW YORK: Wall Street cheered the House of Representative's passage of the Republican tax cut plan on Thursday (Nov 16), pushing US stocks higher and lifting the Nasdaq to a fresh record.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 87.08 points (1.30 per cent) to end the session at 6,793.29, eclipsing its Nov 8 record by about three points.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 187.08 points (0.80 per cent) to 23,458.36, while the broad-based S&P 500 gained 21.02 points (0.82 per cent) to 2,585.64.