US stocks rally after Irma, S&P 500 ends at record

NEW YORK: The S&P 500 finished at a fresh record on Monday (Sep 11) and the Dow rose back above 22,000 as US stocks rallied after Hurricane Irma avoided a worst-case scenario.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 16.68 points (1.08 per cent) to close at 2,488.11, about seven points above the last record set in early August.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 259.58 points (1.19 per cent) to 22,057.37, moving back above 22,000 for the first time since mid-August, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 72.07 points (1.13 per cent) to 6,432.26.

After ripping through the Caribbean, killing at least 40 people, Hurricane Irma left millions without power in Florida and felled plenty of trees and traffic lights.



But the storm's track took it further west than earlier forecasts suggested, sparing Miami and Orlando the worst of the storm and inflicting less damage overall than feared.



Experts estimated a total bill for Florida in the tens of billions of dollars instead of more than US$100 billion that was feared.



After dodging the nightmare scenario in Florida, insurers were big winners on Wall Street, with Travelers gaining 2.3 per cent, Allstate 1.8 per cent and Progressive 2.3 per cent.



Banking stocks also had a good day, benefiting from a bounce in bond yields. Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs all climbed more than 1.5 per cent.



Apple gained 1.8 per cent ahead of an expected launch of its new iPhone on Tuesday. Other tech shares also were strong, including Netflix, which won 3.0 per cent and Tesla Motors, which surged 5.9 per cent.



But Home Depot and Lowe's, two home-improvement retailers, lost 0.8 per cent and 1.4 per cent, respectively, on the view they will see less of a jump in post-storm sales.



Teva Pharmaceutical Industries surged 19.4 per cent after announcing it named long-time drug industry executive Kare Schultz to become its chief executive, ending a lengthy search for a new leader.