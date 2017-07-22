US to drop criminal charges in 'London Whale' case

U.S. prosecutors on Friday said they plan to drop criminal charges against two former JPMorgan Chase & Co derivatives traders over allegations they had a role in the "London Whale" trading scandal that caused US$6.2 billion of losses.

In a filing with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, prosecutors said efforts to extradite the defendants Javier Martin-Artajo and Julien Grout, who are citizens of Spain and France, respectively, have been "unsuccessful or deemed futile."

They also said they had hoped to rely on Bruno Iksil, the former JPMorgan trader known as the "London Whale," to prosecute Martin-Artajo and Grout, but that based on his recent statements and writings, "the government no longer believes that it can rely on the testimony of Iksil in prosecuting this case."

Joon Kim, the acting U.S. Attorney in Manhattan, asked a federal judge to issue a formal order dropping the fraud, conspiracy and other charges against Martin-Artajo and Grout, who were accused of hiding losses generated by Iksil. They were indicted in Sept. 2013.

"After four long years of protracted litigation, we are very pleased that the government has decided to do the right thing, and dismiss the criminal case," Grout's lawyer, Edward Little, said.

Lawyers for Martin-Artajo, as well as Iksil, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

JPMorgan suffered the trading losses in its chief investment office (CIO) because of derivative bets linked to Iksil, a French national who worked in London.

Iksil has publicly chafed at the "London Whale" moniker and being portrayed as solely responsible for the losses.

In a Feb. 2016 letter released to the media, he said he had been "instructed repeatedly" by senior management in the CIO to execute the trading strategy that caused the losses.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Sandra Maler)