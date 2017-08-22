US trade panel begins patent probe against Caterpillar

Business

US trade panel begins patent probe against Caterpillar

The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Tuesday it would begin a patent infringement probe of road milling equipment by Caterpiller and several subsidiaries after a complaint by Wirtgen America, the U.S. subsidiary of a German firm.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the company of machinery Caterpillar (CAT) is seen at the site of a future urban project in Vina del Mar, Chile May 23, 2017. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido/File Photo

WASHINGTON: The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Tuesday it would begin a patent infringement probe of road milling equipment by Caterpiller and several subsidiaries after a complaint by Wirtgen America, the U.S. subsidiary of a German firm.

The machinery under scrutiny is used to mill asphalt and concrete pavement to create a base for a new road surfaces, the USITC said in a statement. Wirtgen America is the subsidiary of Wirtgen Beteiligungs GMBH, a privately held German firm that manufactures construction equipment.

(Reporting by David Alexander)

Source: Reuters