US wholesale inflation falls in July on declining services costs

WASHINGTON: Falling services costs drove US wholesale inflation down in July, marking the first contraction in nearly a year, the Labour Department reported on Thursday (Aug 10).

The dip in the Producer Price Index reversed the modest gain seen in June and could further weaken the case for continued interest rate tightening by the Federal Reserve.

The central bank had been expected raise the benchmark lending rate a third time this year, but some economists are ruling that out due to persistently weak inflation.

PPI, which measures costs of wholesale goods and services, fell 0.1 per cent in July, the first decline since August of last year, according to the report, confounding economists who expected a 0.2 per cent increase. The decline was driven by a 0.2 per cent drop in final demand services.

The PPI for the latest 12 months also shrank, falling a tenth of a point from June to 1.9 per cent. The year-on-year measure has fallen six-tenths in the last three months.

Excluding the volatile food, fuel and trade categories, prices were flat for the month, compared to the expected 0.2 per cent increase, while the 12-month measure dropped a tenth of a point to 1.9 per cent, the third straight decline.

Much of the decrease in PPI last month was driven by services, including a record drop for services tied to chemicals and related products, which fell 5.8 per cent, the largest drop in seven years.

Services showed signs of weakness in other areas as well, including airline passenger services which fell 2.7 per cent, the largest decrease since March.

Energy prices also weighed on the index, with natural gas falling 2.7 per cent and gasoline declining by 1.4 per cent.

Wholesale costs for beef and veal fell 12 per cent, the largest decrease since October 1973.