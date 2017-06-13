US wholesale prices flat in May

WASHINGTON: Falling food and energy prices helped keep US wholesale inflation flat in May, in another sign of slackening price pressures, the Labour Department reported on Tuesday (Jun 13).

The new figures come as the US central bank begins a two-day monetary policy meeting, with the Federal Reserve widely expected to raise the key interest rate for the second time this year despite signs of a cooling economy.

Policymakers said last month they believed the weakness in the economy likely was "transitory" and a rate hike would be appropriate "soon," although they also promised to wait for confirmation the recovery has resumed before increasing the benchmark lending rate.

The Producer Price Index, which measures input costs from the seller's perspective, was unchanged in May, down sharply from April's 0.5 per cent jump.

For the latest 12 months, PPI was up 2.4 per cent, down a tenth of a percentage point from last month's reading.

However, the cost of services was persistent sign of rising prices, rising 2.1 per cent compared to May 2016, the largest increase in two and a half years.

Excluding the more volatile categories food, fuel and trade, PPI slipped 0.1 per cent for the month, and the 12-month rate was up 2.1 per cent, unchanged from last month.

Energy prices continued to see sharp declines, with gasoline prices plunging 11.2 per cent, the largest drop since February 2016, while jet fuel costs fell 11 per cent, the biggest decline since January of last year.

Broker-dealer services fell 4.5 per cent, the biggest decline since November 2015.

Guestroom rentals saw the biggest monthly decline since the Labour Department began tracking them in 2009, falling 5.2 per cent for the month.