USITC says launches probe of allegations of patent infringement by Apple

Business

The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Tuesday it had launched an investigation into allegations of patent infringement by Apple Inc on various devices.

A woman looks at the screen of her mobile phone in front of an Apple logo outside its store in Shanghai, China July 30, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song

The commission said in a statement the probe was based on a complaint by Aqua Connect Inc and Strategic Technology Partners of Orange, California. The products at issue are certain Apple Mac computers, iPhones, iPads, iPods, and Apple TVs, it said.

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Walsh)

Source: Reuters

