Valero Energy's quarterly profit slumps 38.4 percent

REUTERS: Valero Energy Corp , the largest U.S. oil refiner, reported a 38.4 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by weak margins in its core refining business.

The company said on Tuesday that its net income attributable to shareholders fell to US$305 million, or 68 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from US$495 million, or US$1.05 per share, a year earlier.

Operating revenue rose 38.6 percent to US$21.77 billion.

