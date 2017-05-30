Venezuelan opposition condemns Goldman for US$2.8 billion bond deal

Goldman Sachs Group Inc has confirmed it bought Venezuelan bonds after being excoriated by the country's opposition for financing the embattled government of President Nicolas Maduro, who is facing sustained protests.

CARACAS/NEW YORK (Reuters/IFR) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc 's statement that it never transacted directly with the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro when it bought US$2.8 billion of bonds for pennies on the dollar was dismissed by the country's opposition on Tuesday as an effort to "put lipstick on this pig."

Goldman, in a statement late Monday confirming the purchase, said its asset-management arm acquired the bonds "on the secondary market from a broker and did not interact with the Venezuelan government."

The New York-based investment bank came under fire by Venezuelan politicians and protesters in New York opposed to Maduro, who say the deal nonetheless provided the cash-strapped government hundreds of millions of dollars in badly-needed hard currency. The deal, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, makes Goldman complicit in alleged human rights abuses under the government, they said.

"As hard as it may try, Goldman Sachs ... cannot put lipstick on this pig of a deal for Venezuelans," the head of the opposition-led Congress Julio Borges said in the letter.

Goldman Sachs did not respond to an email requesting comment on Borges' statement. In its original statement, Goldman had said: "We recognize that the situation is complex and evolving and that Venezuela is in crisis. We agree that life there has to get better, and we made the investment in part because we believe it will."

With Venezuela's inefficient state-led economic model struggling under lower oil prices, Maduro's unpopular government has become ever more dependent on financial deals or asset sales to bring in coveted foreign exchange. Venezuela's international reserves rose by US$749 million on Thursday and Friday, reaching around US$10.86 billion, according to the central bank.

In New York, about two dozen protesters chanting "Shame on you Goldman Sachs" picketed outside of Goldman's headquarters in lower Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon.

"By giving US$900 million to a dictatorship, they are funding a systematic human rights violator, they are funding immorality and for Maduro to stay in power while he keeps killing people," said Eduardo Lugo, 23, a Venezuelan attending college in New York and a leader of the protest.

In Venezuela, Maduro's critics have for two months been staging street protests, which have left nearly 60 people dead, to demand that he hold early elections. Maduro says the protests are a violent effort to overthrow his government, and insists the country is victim of an "economic war" supported by Washington.

Meanwhile, emerging market bond market participants familiar with Venezuelan debt said there is no effective secondary market for the bonds in question, which were first issued by the state-owned oil company PDVSA in 2014 and held entirely by the country's central bank until recently.

Goldman paid 31 cents on the dollar for the bonds, which mature in October 2022, Borges' letter says. At that price, the bonds would yield more than 40 percent compared with their stated coupon of 6 percent.

Goldman acquired the bonds from Dinosaur Financial Group, a source familiar with deal told Reuters.

A person answering the phone at Dinosaur's New York office said the firm had no comment on the matter and hung up the phone.

One U.S. broker deeply involved in trading Venezuelan securities told Thomson Reuters IFR that fair value for the bonds should be around 44 cents to 46 cents on the dollar, based on where other bonds issued by PDVSA and the Venezuelan government were trading on Tuesday.

The broker said he does not expect the bonds to trade unless Goldman chooses to sell them. At US$2.8 billion of face value, the firm now owns the vast majority of that series of bonds originally issued by PDVSA, which totaled around US$3 billion.

(Reporting by Brian Ellsworth and Corina Rodriguez Pons in Caracas, Marianna Parraga in Houston, David Scigliuzzo, Olivia Oran and Laila Kearney in New York; Writing by Dan Burns; Editing by Nick Zieminski)