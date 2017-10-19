Verizon quarterly revenue tops estimates as subscribers rise
Verizon Communications Inc's quarterly profit met Wall Street analyst estimates as the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier added subscribers.
NEW YORK: Verizon Communications Inc's quarterly revenue topped Wall Street analyst estimates on Thursday and the company added more phone subscribers than expected, sending shares of the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier up in pre-market trading.
The company said that it added 274,000 phone subscribers who pay a monthly bill on a net basis.
Wells Fargo analysts had said in a note on Monday that they expected net additions of 185,000.
Shares, part of the Dow Jones Industrial Average , rose 1.9 percent to US$49.55 in pre-market trading.
Net income attributable to Verizon was US$3.62 billion, or 89 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, flat from the year earlier period.
Excluding items, earnings per share was 98 cents.
Total revenue rose to US$31.72 billion from US$30.94 billion a year earlier.
According to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, analysts had expected adjusted earnings per share of 98 cents and revenue of US$31.45 billion.
(Reporting by Anjali Athavaley; Editing by Nick Zieminski)