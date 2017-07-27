Verizon's revenue rises for first time in five quarters

Verizon Communications Inc's quarterly revenue rose marginally, its first increase in five quarters, as the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier attracted more subscribers with its unlimited data plans.

REUTERS: Verizon Communications Inc's quarterly revenue rose marginally, its first increase in four quarters, as the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier attracted more subscribers with its unlimited data plans.

Net income attributable to Verizon rose to US$4.36 billion, or US$1.07 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from US$702 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.

The latest quarter included a gain from the sale of some data centers and charges related to its acquisition of Yahoo Inc's operating business. Expenses also fell sharply from the year earlier quarter.

Excluding items, earnings per share was 96 cents per share.

Total operating revenue rose marginally to US$30.55 billion from US$30.53 billion a year earlier.

(This story corrects to "four" quarters from "five" in headline and first paragraph)

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)