Verizon to incur US$500 million in pre-tax costs from Yahoo deal

Verizon Communications Inc said on Thursday it expected to incur about US$500 million in pre-tax expenses in the second quarter as a result of its US$4.48 billion purchase of Yahoo Inc's core business.

REUTERS: Verizon Communications Inc said on Thursday it expected to incur about US$500 million in pre-tax expenses in the second quarter as a result of its US$4.48 billion purchase of Yahoo Inc's core business.

The expenses are related to severance payments, acquisition and integration, Verizon said in a regulatory filing. http://bit.ly/2sDnZv7

Verizon also said it expected to save over US$1 billion in operating costs through 2020 as a result of the Yahoo deal, which closed on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)