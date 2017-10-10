Vietnam's Sacombank board seeks to switch listing to smaller exchange
HANOI: Board members of Vietnam's Sacombank are seeking shareholder approval to switch the bank's listing to the Hanoi Stock Exchange from the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange , a bank resolution on Tuesday showed.
Sacombank, or Saigon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank, is among Vietnam's biggest private-listed banks. It would be delisted from the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, the country's main bourse, if shareholders approve the resolution.
The bank, which has had a new chairman since June, did not give a reason or a time frame for the move.
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen)