Viva Air Peru nears US$5 billion Airbus airliner deal: Sources

PARIS: Peruvian low-cost airline startup Viva Air Peru is close to reaching a roughly US$5 billion deal with Airbus to order about 30 recently upgraded A320neo jets and 15 current-generation models known as A320ceo, two industry sources said.

The deal could be announced at the Paris Airshow and follows a competition against rival Boeing's 737 MAX.

A spokesman for Airbus said: "We do not comment on discussions that we may or may not be having with potential customers."

Viva Air Peru, which won an operating license earlier this year, is owned by Irelandia Aviation. Neither firm could be reached for comment.

