Volkswagen executive pleads guilty in US diesel emissions case

Volkswagen AG executive Oliver Schmidt pleaded guilty Friday in U.S. District Court in Detroit in a diesel emissions scandal involving the German automaker.

Volkswagen executive Oliver Schmidt in this booking photo in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S., provided January 9, 2017. Courtesy of Broward County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS
DETROIT: Volkswagen AG executive Oliver Schmidt pleaded guilty Friday in U.S. District Court in Detroit in a diesel emissions scandal involving the German automaker.

Under a plea agreement, Schmidt is expected to face up to seven years in prison and a fine of between US$40,000 and US$400,000 after admitting to conspiring to mislead U.S regulators and violating clean air laws.

In March, Volkswagen pleaded guilty to three felony counts under a plea agreement to resolve U.S. charges it installed secret software in vehicles to evade emissions tests and agreed to spend up to US$25 billion to resolve various claims.

