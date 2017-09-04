VW, China JVs to recall 1.8 million vehicles over fuel pump issue: China quality watchdog

Germany's Volkswagen AG and China joint ventures FAW-Volkswagen and SAIC Volkswagen will recall 1,818,340 vehicles due to a fuel pump issue, China's quality watchdog said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: A man uses phone under a Volkswagen logo at the Shanghai Auto Show, in Shanghai, China April 20, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song

The recall will be effective Dec. 25, said the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine (AQSIQ) in an online statement.

It was not immediately clear whether the recall was part of a previously announced global recall.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)

Source: Reuters