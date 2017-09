VW, China JVs to recall 4.86 million vehicles over Takata air bags: China quality watchdog

Volkswagen AG and Chinese joint ventures FAW-Volkswagen and SAIC Volkswagen will recall 4,860,029 vehicles due to issues with air bags supplied by bankrupt auto parts maker Takata Corp, China's quality watchdog said on Thursday.

BEIJING: Volkswagen AG and Chinese joint ventures FAW-Volkswagen and SAIC Volkswagen will recall 4,860,029 vehicles due to issues with air bags supplied by bankrupt auto parts maker Takata Corp, China's quality watchdog said on Thursday.

The General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine (AQSIQ) posted the recall in an online statement.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)