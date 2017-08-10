VW Group, Tata cooperation talks have been ended 'amicably': source

Cooperation talks between Germany's Volkswagen Group and India's Tata Motors about joint development of a cheap car for emerging markets, have been ended amicably, a Volkswagen Group source said on Thursday.

Volkswagen was not immediately available for comment.

In March, Tata Motors and Volkswagen announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a long-term partnership to explore joint development of products for customers in India and other markets.

Volkswagen's entry-level Skoda brand was due to develop an entry level car platform together with Tata.

