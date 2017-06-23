VW is cutting jobs at core brand more quickly than planned: HR boss

Volkswagen is reducing the workforce at its core division more rapidly than planned, its human resources chief said, helping the brand make headway on cost-cuts needed to revive the business.

More than 7,500 workers have accepted offers for early retirement since a hard-fought turnaround plan was signed with unions last November, about 80 percent of the 9,300 pledges VW had budgeted for by 2020, group HR boss Karlheinz Blessing said in an interview published on Friday.

