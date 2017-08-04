VW to offer incentives soon for diesel owners to adopt cleaner models

Volkswagen will offer incentives to drivers of older diesel models of its five main passenger-car brands to switch to cleaner vehicles in a bid to help cut pollution, it said.

Volkswagen (VW) said incentives are currently being prepared for owners of models designed to meet the Euro-1, Euro-2, Euro-3 and Euro-4 emissions standards and will be on offer soon, but it did not disclose any financial details.

The incentives will apply to models of the VW namesake brand, Audi, Seat, Skoda, Porsche and VW commercial vehicles, it said.

The carmaker reiterated it will install a software upgrade on around 4 million Euro-5 and Euro-6 models in Germany as part of a deal agreed with German top-level politicians on Wednesday to help prevent diesel cars being banned from driving into city centers.

(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)