VW to offer to refit 4 million diesel cars: CEO

WOLFSBURG, Germany: Volkswagen plans to offer to refit 4 million diesel cars at a meeting with German government officials to discuss ways to avoid diesel bans in major cities, Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said on Thursday.

Carmakers in Germany are pressed by regulators and politicians to clean up their diesel engines. Industry officials and government ministers will meet in Berlin on Aug. 2 to discuss ways to tackle diesel pollution.

"The view that the relationship between the auto industry and politics may have been a bit too close cannot be wrong," German Environment Minister Barbara Hendricks said following talks with Mueller at VW's Wolfsburg headquarters.

(Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)