Wal-Mart eyes US$316 million in Brazil store reforms through 2019

Wal-Mart Stores Inc plans to invest around 1 billion reais (US$316 million) in Brazil through 2019 to refurbish about 120 stores, as larger rivals in Latin America's biggest economy invest heavily to retain cash-strapped customers.

SAO PAULO: Wal-Mart Stores Inc plans to invest around 1 billion reais (US$316 million) in Brazil through 2019 to refurbish about 120 stores, as larger rivals in Latin America's biggest economy invest heavily to retain cash-strapped customers.

"We've already done about 10 percent of it this year," Flavio Cotini, Wal-Mart's chief executive in Brazil, told reporters at the Latam Retail Show in Sao Paulo on Tuesday. Wal-Mart is Brazil's third-largest diversified retailer.

Goldman Sachs Group analysts expect Grupo Carrefour Brasil SA , Brazil's largest food retailer, to almost double stores over the next three years, spending fresh capital it raised in a July stock listing.

Rival GPA SA is also undertaking an ambitious store renovation to prepare for recovering consumer demand after Brazil's worst recession on record.

(Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Additional reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Richard Chang)