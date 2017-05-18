Wal-Mart's quarterly same-store sales beat estimates

Wal-Mart Stores Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly comparable sales on Thursday, helped by greater traffic at Wal-Mart and Sam's Club stores and a rise in online sales.

Earnings per share came to US$1 in the first quarter ended on April 30, exceeding the analysts' average estimate of 96 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Consolidated net income fell to US$3.04 billion from US$3.08 billion due to an increase in the tax rate.

Wal-Mart said sales at U.S. stores open at least a year rose 1.4 percent, excluding fuel price fluctuations. Analysts were expecting a 1.3 percent increase, according to Consensus Metrix.

For the second quarter, Wal-Mart said it expected a rise of 1.5 percent to 2 percent in U.S. same-store sales. It forecast earnings per share of US$1 to US$1.08, against market expectations of US$1.07.

Online sales rose 63 percent, an acceleration from previous quarters. The company said most of the growth was from its existing online operations rather than from acquisitions.

Wal-Mart's performance, along with rival Target Corp's results on Wednesday, bucked a string of weak results by department store retailers like Macy's Inc. On Wednesday, Target reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings and sales and set an optimistic tone for the year.

Shares of Wal-Mart were up 1.2 percent at US$76 before the market opened. As of Wednesday's close, the stock had risen 8.7 percent so far this year.

