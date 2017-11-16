Wal-Mart third-quarter sales boosted by hurricanes, online; shares jump

CHICAGO: Wal-Mart Stores Inc , the world's largest retailer, reported better-than-expected quarterly sales at established US stores on Thursday (Nov 16), boosted by hurricane-related purchases and soaring online sales, sending its shares up 4.4 per cent.

The retailer has recorded more than three straight years of comparable sales growth, despite slow demand and a tough retail environment that has hurt brick-and-mortar rivals.

"We have momentum and it is encouraging to see customers reacting to our store and e-commerce initiatives," Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon said.

Excluding special items, earnings per share came to US$1 in the third quarter ended Oct 31, exceeding the average analyst estimate of 97 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's heavy investments in e-commerce have come at a price as profits fell. Wal-Mart's operating income fell 6.9 per cent to US$4.76 billion. Operating margins slipped to 3.9 per cent from 4.4 per cent in the same period a year earlier.

Sales at US stores open at least a year rose 2.7 per cent, excluding fuel price fluctuations. That is stronger than market expectations for a rise of 1.7 per cent, according to Consensus Metrix.



Hurricane-related sales, which included strong food sales, contributed 30 to 50 basis points to overall comparisons, the company said, with 100 basis points equaling one per cent.

Earlier this year, devastating Hurricanes Harvey and Irma spurred demand at retailers for prevention and recovery materials along with food and grocery items.

Online sales soared 50 per cent during the quarter, exceeding growth rates in the industry, but slower than the previous quarter's 60 per cent rise. It added 80 basis points to the third-quarter comparable sales gain, boosted by its acquisition of e-commerce startup Jet.com for US$3.3 billion last year.

"Walmart's online performance continues to validate its substantial investments in this critical channel," said Moody's retail analyst Charlie O'Shea.

Wal-Mart has been aggressively investing in e-commerce in the past year and now sells more than 60 million items online. It offers free two-day shipping without membership fees to compete against Amazon and discounts for picking up online purchases. Wal-Mart has acquired several online startups to attract more millennial customers.

Wal-Mart also raised its full-year profit forecast. It now expects earnings per share of US$4.38 to US$4.46 for the fiscal year versus its previous outlook of US$4.30 to US$4.40.

On Wednesday, rival Target Corp's holiday quarter profit forecast fell short of analysts' expectations, sending its shares down 10 per cent.

Quarterly net income dropped to US$1.75 billion from US$3.03 billion a year earlier due to a loss related to debt write-off and exiting properties in internal markets.

Wal-Mart also said it was close to settling a years-long foreign-bribery probe and recorded a US$283 million accrual charge in the quarter related to a settlement as talks with the US Justice Department have “progressed.”

Shares of Wal-Mart traded at US$93.80 before the market opened, up from Wednesday's close of US$89.83. It has risen over 30 per cent so far this year.