Wall St. edges up at open after hawkish Fed
REUTERS: Wall Street opened slightly higher on Thursday, led by banks, after the Federal Reserve expressed confidence in the strength of the economy.
However, gains were limited by a fall in technology and energy stocks.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 25.49 points, or 0.12 percent, to 20,983.39.
The S&P 500 gained 3.14 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,391.27 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.60 points, or 0.11 percent, to 6,079.15.
