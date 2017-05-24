Wall St. higher at open; Fed minutes awaited

U.S. stocks looked set to open little changed on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve releasing the minutes of its May meeting that could cement the chances of a rate hike next month.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, boosted by tech stocks and ahead of the Federal Reserve releasing the minutes of its May meeting that could cement the chances of a rate hike next month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.35 points, or 0.01 percent, to 20,939.26. The S&P 500 gained 2.43 points, or 0.10 percent, to 2,400.85. The Nasdaq Composite added 12.76 points, or 0.21 percent, to 6,151.47.

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

Source: Reuters