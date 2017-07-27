Wall St. opens at record high after strong earnings

U.S. stocks added to their record levels at the open on Thursday, helped by a flurry of strong corporate earnings reports that boosted sentiment.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 49.59 points, or 0.23 percent, to 21,760.6. The S&P 500 gained 3.9 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,481.73. The Nasdaq Composite added 32.93 points, or 0.51 percent, to 6,455.67.

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

