Wall St. opens flat after six-day winning streak

REUTERS: Wall Street opened little changed on Friday, coming off six straight days of gains, as investors took to the sidelines ahead of a three-day holiday weekend.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 8.56 points, or 0.04 percent, to 21,074.39. The S&P 500 edged lower by 1.38 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,413.69. The Nasdaq Composite eked out a gain of 1.64 points, or 0.03 percent, to 6,206.90.

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Savio D'Souza)