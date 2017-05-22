Wall St. opens higher as oil, defense stocks gain

Wall Street looked set to open slightly higher on Monday, helped by higher oil prices and as defense stocks rose after a US$110 billion arms deal between the United States and Saudi Arabia.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, NY, U.S. May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
REUTERS: Wall Street opened higher on Monday as oil prices climbed and defense stocks rose following a US$110 billion arms deal between the United States and Saudi Arabia.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 74.81 points, or 0.36 percent, to 20,879.65.

The S&P 500 gained 6.99 points, or 0.29 percent, to 2,388.72.

The Nasdaq Composite added 17.51 points, or 0.29 percent, to 6,101.21.

