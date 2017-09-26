Wall St. opens higher as tech stocks recover

Wall Street was higher at the open on Tuesday as technology stocks recovered, although tensions between the United States and North Korea limited gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 38.08 points, or 0.17 percent, to 22,334.17. The S&P 500 gained 4.19 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,500.85. The Nasdaq Composite added 23.75 points, or 0.37 percent, to 6,394.34.

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)