Wall St. opens higher as Trump slump eases

U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday, led by technology stocks, as a sense of calm prevailed over Wall Street in a week that was dominated by political uncertainty surrounding Donald Trump's presidency.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 18, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday, led by technology stocks, as a sense of calm prevailed over Wall Street in a week that was dominated by political uncertainty surrounding Donald Trump's presidency.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 34.11 points, or 0.17 percent, at 20,697.13, the S&P 500 was up 6.46 points, or 0.273067 percent, at 2,372.18 and the Nasdaq composite was up 19.85 points, or 0.33 percent, at 6,074.98.

