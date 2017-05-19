Wall St. opens higher as Trump slump eases

U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday, led by technology stocks, as a sense of calm prevailed over Wall Street in a week that was dominated by political uncertainty surrounding Donald Trump's presidency.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday, led by technology stocks, as a sense of calm prevailed over Wall Street in a week that was dominated by political uncertainty surrounding Donald Trump's presidency.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 34.11 points, or 0.17 percent, at 20,697.13, the S&P 500 was up 6.46 points, or 0.273067 percent, at 2,372.18 and the Nasdaq composite was up 19.85 points, or 0.33 percent, at 6,074.98.

(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)