Wall St. opens higher as UK election impact limited

U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday as the surprise result of the British general election had a limited impact on investor sentiment.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 36.9 points, or 0.17 percent, to 21,219.43. The S&P 500 gained 3.51 points, or 0.14422 percent, to 2,437.3. The Nasdaq Composite added 8.24 points, or 0.13 percent, to 6,330.01.

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Source: Reuters