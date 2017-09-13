Wall St. opens lower as Apple weighs

U.S. stock index futures dipped on Wednesday as Apple fell on concerns about the price and shipping date of the new iPhone X and as North Korea showed a trademark defiance over new U.N. sanctions.

REUTERS: Wall Street opened lower on Wednesday, after a two-day rally, weighed down by a drop in Apple and as North Korea showed a trademark defiance over new U.N. sanctions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 15.87 points, or 0.07 percent, to 22,102.99. The S&P 500 lost 3.44 points, or 0.14 percent, to 2,493.04. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 13.55 points, or 0.21 percent, to 6,440.74.

