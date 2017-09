REUTERS: Wall Street opened lower on Tuesday as investors remained cautious after North Korea conducted its most powerful nuclear test over the weekend.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 73.02 points, or 0.33 percent, to 21,914.54. The S&P 500 lost 6.69 points, or 0.27 percent, to 2,469.86. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 19.79 points, or 0.31 percent, to 6,415.54.

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)