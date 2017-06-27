Wall St. opens lower as tech selloff bites

Wall Street slipped at the open on Tuesday as a selloff in technology shares continued, while investors awaited clues on interest rate hikes from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's talk in London.

FILE PHOTO: A street sign for Wall Street is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 13.14 points, or 0.06 percent, to 21,396.41. The S&P 500 lost 2.91 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,436.16. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 20.41 points, or 0.33 percent, to 6,226.74.

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

