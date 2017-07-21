Wall St. opens lower as tepid earnings weigh

U.S. stock index futures were slightly lower on Friday, but continued to hover around record levels, as investors took cues from earnings reports of industrial heavyweights General Electric and Honeywell.

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 19, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
REUTERS: U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Friday, as industrial heavyweight General Electric's tepid results weighed on investor sentiments.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 43.69 points, or 0.2 percent, to 21,568.09. The S&P 500 lost 4.92 points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,468.53. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.23 points, or 0.14 percent, to 6,380.77.

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

