Wall St. opens lower as tepid earnings weigh

REUTERS: U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Friday, as industrial heavyweight General Electric's tepid results weighed on investor sentiments.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 43.69 points, or 0.2 percent, to 21,568.09. The S&P 500 lost 4.92 points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,468.53. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.23 points, or 0.14 percent, to 6,380.77.

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Arun Koyyur)