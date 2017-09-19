Wall St. opens slightly higher ahead of Fed meet

Business

Wall St. opens slightly higher ahead of Fed meet

U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Tuesday, with the Dow hitting another record, ahead of the two-day Federal Reserve meeting that is expected to roll out a plan to pare the central bank's bond holdings.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 6, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Tuesday, with the Dow hitting another record, ahead of the two-day Federal Reserve meeting that is expected to roll out a plan to pare the central bank's bond holdings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 31.18 points, or 0.14 percent, to 22,362.53. The S&P 500 gained 3.04 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,506.91. The Nasdaq Composite added 10.62 points, or 0.16 percent, to 6,465.26.

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Source: Reuters