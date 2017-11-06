Wall Street climbs to record highs amid merger talk

Wall Street opened flat on Monday with investors focusing on what could be the biggest merger in the technology sector and President Donald Trump's comments from his Asia tour.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 9.23 points, or 0.04 percent, to 23,548.42, the S&P 500 gained 3.29 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,591.13 and the Nasdaq Composite added 22.00 points, or 0.33 percent, to 6,786.44.

(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by James Dalgleish)