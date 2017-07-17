Wall Street ends flat with eyes on earnings

U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Monday as investors treaded water ahead of a busy earnings week from big U.S. companies.

NEW YORK: U.S. stocks were little changed on Monday as gains in utilities and consumer stocks offset declines in healthcare, with earnings news separating winners and losers across the board.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 8.02 points, or 0.04 percent, to 21,629.72, the S&P 500 lost 0.14 points, or 0.01 percent, to 2,459.13 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.97 points, or 0.03 percent, to 6,314.43.

