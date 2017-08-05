Wall Street ends higher as Dow posts eighth straight record

NEW YORK: Wall Street ended the week on an emphatic high note, as the blue-chip Dow rose to its eighth consecutive record finish Friday (Aug 4).

Investors were buoyed by rosy job creation numbers in July, as the economy added 209,000 net new positions, as well as a string of good earnings reports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 66.71 points (0.30 per cent) to close at 22,092.81.



The broader S&P 500 added 4.67 points (0.19 per cent) to 2,476.83 while the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.22 points (0.18 per cent) to 6,351.56.

With the upbeat July jobs report, investors now see a better than 50 per cent chance the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates a third time by the end of the year, up from 47 per cent on Thursday.

Banks, which could profit from the higher cost of borrowing, saw their share prices rise. Investment bank Goldman Sachs jumped 2.6 per cent while JP Morgan Chase added 1.3 per cent, leading the Dow higher.

Despite the positive finish, the Nasdaq still ended the week lower for the second straight time.

On the Dow, hardware and home improvement retailer Home Depot gained 1.3 per cent, while Disney was the Dow's biggest loser, falling 1.3 per cent.

Elsewhere, the consumer review site Yelp soared 27.6 per cent on word it was selling the food delivery and takeout business Eat24 to Grubhub.