Wall Street ends higher following budget plan

NEW YORK: Wall Street edged higher on Tuesday with investors relieved by the release of President Donald Trump's budget plan, but gains were tempered by declines in consumer discretionary stocks.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 44.45 points, or 0.21 percent, to 20,939.28, the S&P 500 had gained 4.48 points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,398.5 and the Nasdaq Composite had added 5.09 points, or 0.08 percent, to 6,138.71.

