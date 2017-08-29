Wall Street ends mixed as energy stocks sink

NEW YORK: Wall Street ended split on Monday (Aug 28), with energy stocks hammered as investors mulled the damage inflicted by monster storm Harvey on the US oil industry's nerve centre in Texas.

Falling bank stocks also weighed on major indices while the US dollar fell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and broader S&P 500 ended the day largely where they started. The Dow fell 5.27 points (0.02 per cent) to close at 21,808.40, while the S&P 500 barely squeezed into positive territory, adding 1.19 points (0.05 per cent) at 2,444.24.

The tech rich Nasdaq rose 17.37 points (0.28 per cent) to finish at 6,283.02.

Bill Lynch of Hinsdale Associates told AFP the late-August trading was light, with little to push prices in any direction apart from the hurricane impact on Texas.

"No economic data or earnings reports of any consequence today," he said. "The market lacks any kind of direction."

The financial sector sagged, with Goldman Sachs falling one percent while JP Morgan gave up 0.4 per cent.

The Dollar Index, which tracks the US currency against a basket of others, was down 0.5 per cent toward 1600 GMT.

Meanwhile, Harvey had investors downbeat on oil producers: ConocoPhillips ended down 1.2 per cent, while Chevron, Royal Dutch Shell and ExxonMobil all fell 0.4 per cent.

Goldman Sachs estimated 16.5 per cent of refinery capacity was off line due to the hurricanes as of Sunday, putting an 11 per cent dent in US oil production capacity.

However, with gasoline futures up in anticipation of reduced supply and higher prices, shares of refiners were on the rise: CVR Energy soared 4.6 per cent and Marathon Petroleum rose 1.6 per cent while Valero Energy Corp rose 1.1 per cent.