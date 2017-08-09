Wall Street ends off lows as traders buy North Korea dip

Business

Wall Street ends off lows as traders buy North Korea dip

U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday as investors flocked to safe-haven assets amid escalating tensions between North Korea and the United States.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 19, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
(Updated: )

NEW YORK: U.S. stocks closed barely down on Wednesday as investors appeared to turn their focus away from North Korea-related geopolitical tension that weighed on equities for most of the session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 36.64 points, or 0.17 percent, to 22,048.7, the S&P 500 lost 0.9 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,474.02 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.13 points, or 0.28 percent, to 6,352.33.

The S&P had been down 0.52 percent at its session low.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Source: Reuters