Wall Street falls slightly after Congress passes tax bill

U.S. stock futures pointed to strong gains for Wall Street on Wednesday after the Senate approved a sweeping US$1.5-trillion tax bill, taking President Donald Trump closer to his first legislative victory.

REUTERS: Wall Street's main indexes dipped on Wednesday after both houses of Congress approved a long-anticipated tax overhaul.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 28.1 points, or 0.11 percent, to 24,726.65, the S&P 500 lost 2.22 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,679.25 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.89 points, or 0.04 percent, to 6,960.96.

