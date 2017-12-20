Wall Street falls slightly after Congress passes tax bill

Business

Wall Street falls slightly after Congress passes tax bill

U.S. stock futures pointed to strong gains for Wall Street on Wednesday after the Senate approved a sweeping US$1.5-trillion tax bill, taking President Donald Trump closer to his first legislative victory.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo
(Updated: )

Bookmark

REUTERS: Wall Street's main indexes dipped on Wednesday after both houses of Congress approved a long-anticipated tax overhaul.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 28.1 points, or 0.11 percent, to 24,726.65, the S&P 500 lost 2.22 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,679.25 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.89 points, or 0.04 percent, to 6,960.96.

(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark