Wall Street higher as banks rise; ECB comment reassessed

Nasdaq futures were lower for a second straight day on Wednesday as the selloff in tech stocks continued, while the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were little changed.

REUTERS: Wall Street opened higher on Wednesday as financial stocks rose and after a report that investors overreacted to ECB chief Mario Draghi's view on fiscal stimulus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 111.82 points, or 0.52 percent, to 21,422.48. The S&P 500 gained 12.46 points, or 0.51 percent, to 2,431.84. The Nasdaq Composite added 21.90 points, or 0.36 percent, to 6,168.53.

